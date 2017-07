YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – A man living in Austintown is charged with illegal voting.

Konstantinos Leonidas Mouzos, 69, of Compass West Drive, pleaded not guilty to felony counts in a Mahoning County courtroom on Wednesday.

He has been charged with two felony counts.

Prosecutors say he voted in the March primary and November general election, but he’s not an American citizen. His voting records are not public.

The investigation was conducted by the Ohio Attorney General’s Office.