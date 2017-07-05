Nugget of Knowledge: Can a girl be a Jr.?

Related Coverage Nugget of Knowledge: Caffeine concentration

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) –

Junior is actually genderless….a girl named after her mother, Kate can call herself Kate, Jr…although it’s rare.

Longtime broadcast journalist in Cleveland, Dorothy Fuldheim called her daughter “Jr.”…Dorothy Fuldheim, Jr became a professor at Case Western Reserve University.

Nancy Sinatra, daughter of Frank Sinatra and Nancy Sinatra, is sometimes called Nancy Sinatra Jr.

But Jim Loboy, Jr is not the same as Jim Loboy the 2nd.

A junior has exactly the same name as her mother…or a son as his father…..once the mother or father dies, the junior is dropped.

But let’s say you don’t have the same name as your father…but there is another Jim Loboy in the family..an uncle, a grandfather, great grandfather…then you can call yourself Jim Loboy the Second.

