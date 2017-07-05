Sen. Brown waiting for President Trump to make good on trade talk

WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – As President Trump heads to his first G-20 Summit to talk trade with other world leaders, Senator Sherrod Brown says he’s still waiting for some specifics on U.S. trade policies from the White House.

Brown hosted a roundtable discussion Wednesday with Warren Mayor Doug Franklin and a number of local business, political and labor leaders. He spent the time listening to their concerns about creating economic growth in the area and says he’s been disappointed in proposed cuts by the Trump Administration.

“The Administration wanting to get rid of the Appalachian Regional Commission, get rid of the Great Lakes Initiative, get rid of the Economic Development Administration of the USDA and so on – these programs build infrastructure,” Brown said

Brown says he is continuing to press the Trump Administration on its promise to re-write existing trade laws such as the North American Free Trade Agreement. While Brown says President Trump said he wants to change the rules, there has been very little in the way of specific actions taken.