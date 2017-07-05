Signs stolen from burned out bar in Mecca Twp.

MECCA TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WYTV) – The fire at the Tracks Inn in Mecca Township that destroyed the bar Monday morning is still under investigation.

The owner, Sheri Streitferd, lost almost everything in the fire except for two signs she had planned to keep as mementos, but now those are gone, too.

Streitferd said the signs were left intact following the fire. Workers with the construction company who piled up the debris even set them aside for her to keep.

Streitferd believes someone took the signs from the burned out bar, which is now a crime scene.

“If anybody wants a little thing all they have to do is ask. There is no problem with that but to come and take something – it’s not right. They had no right to do it,” Streitferd said.

The theft comes as officials with the Trumbull County Fire Investigation Unit say they’re investigating the fire as an act of arson. Investigators are conducting a number of interviews and have persons of interest in the case.

Streitferd said while police are doing their work, she said she will not ask any questions if whoever took the signs brings them back. If not, she is going to the police.

“If you have the signs, please return them. It is part of me, and if I do decide to build again, that what is going to go on the outside of the building and back inside the building,” Streitferd said.

