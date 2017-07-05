Troopers crack down on PA drivers trying to avoid paying tolls

LAWRENCE CO., Pa. (WYTV) – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation is cracking down on drivers who rack up unpaid toll fees, warning they may face vehicle registration suspension starting next month.

Act 165 enables PennDOT to suspend registrations for people who owe $500 or more in fees or have at least six toll violations. The act goes into effect on August 4.

Notices about the new law are being sent to over 10,000 of the state’s worst offenders, who collectively owe more than $17 million in fees.

Close to 2,000 people will get the notice in Lawrence County and over 900 will be warned in Mercer County.

Pennsylvania Turnpike CEO Mark Compton said most of the violators are people who pass through the E-Z Pass lane without the transponder. Cameras catch their license plate and add the fee to their account.

“While they have ignored our past attempts to collect the outstanding tolls and penalties, this is a notice they should not ignore,” Compton said.

A new cashless tolling system was implemented on I-376, in which drivers get their fees mailed to them instead of paying immediately.

Regardless of what kind of toll a driver owes money for, they have until the beginning of August to pay their debt without extra penalties.

Ohio drivers who cheat Pennsylvania tolls will face a bill collector but one day, they may be at risk for having their vehicle registration suspended as well.