Youngstown’s self-run garbage service off to good start

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – The city of Youngstown just finished up its first full year of running its own garbage service.

The city assembled their own collection service after outside contracts were too high and administrators decided they could save money doing it on their own.

Youngstown Public Works Director Charles Shasho said it took his department only six weeks to assemble a garbage company, including procuring vehicles.

The service is costing about $2.1 million about $1 million less than what the city would have to pay an outside company.

The biggest change for customers was switching over to new carts instead of bags or trash cans, but people can still put out as much garbage as they want.

The cost savings will continue through the holidays, even with overtime pay. Because of Youngstown’s size, pickup days can’t be pushed back because of holidays. The garbage has to be collected on schedule every week.

“You can’t leave the garbage for the next week or day because it backs up,” Shasho said.

Shasho said the response to the city’s service has mostly been positive even after a rough start.

“There was an adjustment period. We got some complaints about the carts. They were very large and can’t be manipulated. But every every block watch meeting I’ve been to is overwhelmingly positive about it,” Shasho said.

Resident trash bills did not increase this year.