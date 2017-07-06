Boil alert issued for some Trumbull Co. residents

After a water main break is repaired, affected customers in Hubbard and Masury are asked to boil their water before ingesting it

By Published:

TRUMBULL CO., Ohio (WYTV) – A boil advisory is in effect until further notice for some Hubbard and Masury residents.

A water main break in the Trumbull County Southeast Public Water System is being repaired.

Once water is restored to affected customers, they are encouraged to boil their water for three to five minutes before drinking or ingesting it.

The boil alert affects customers on the following streets:

  • Connelly
  • Catherine
  • Madeline
  • Hubbard Thomas
  • Hubbard Sharon
  • McDowell
  • Richardson
  • Chestnut Ridge
  • Price
  • Stiver
  • Van Ness