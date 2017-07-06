Boil alert issued for some Trumbull Co. residents

TRUMBULL CO., Ohio (WYTV) – A boil advisory is in effect until further notice for some Hubbard and Masury residents.

A water main break in the Trumbull County Southeast Public Water System is being repaired.

Once water is restored to affected customers, they are encouraged to boil their water for three to five minutes before drinking or ingesting it.

The boil alert affects customers on the following streets:

Connelly

Catherine

Madeline

Hubbard Thomas

Hubbard Sharon

McDowell

Richardson

Chestnut Ridge

Price

Stiver

Van Ness