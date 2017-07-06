Car cut to remove injured woman involved in Girard crash



GIRARD, Ohio (WYTV) – A woman is in the hospital following a Thursday afternoon accident in Girard.

A driver involved in the accident said the woman was driving very slowly southbound on Route 422 when she suddenly swerved, hitting another car.

Her car rolled over and hit a truck in the northbound lanes.

Emergency responders had to cut through the vehicle to get the woman out. There is no word yet on her condition.

The other drivers were not injured.

The road at 422 and Howard Street was closed down for about 45 minutes.