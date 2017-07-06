Champions of Champion honored at Eastwood Mall



NILES, Ohio (WYTV) – More than a hundred people were on hand at the Eastwood Mall Thursday to honor the State Champion Champion Golden Flashes Baseball and Softball Teams.

Former Cleveland Indian Joe Charboneau was in attendance, offering some words of encouragement to both teams.

The Cafaro Foundation presented a check for $10,000 to the Champion Athletic Department.

In addition, State Senator Sean O’Brien presented both coaches with an official Senate Resolution, recognizing their State Championships.