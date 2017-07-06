Divers back out at Berlin Lake, searching for clues in Akron man’s murder

BERLIN CENTER, Ohio (WYTV) – Divers are back out at the Berlin Lake, searching the area where a man’s body was found last month.

Mahoning County Sheriff’s investigators and members of the Bureau of Criminal Investigation are searching for evidence related to the death of 60-year-old Robert Lee Johnson, who they say was murdered.

Two fishermen found Johnson around 6 a.m. June 24.

He was found about 30 to 40 feet from the shore, floating in about eight feet of water. Some items that belonged to Johnson were found on the causeway.

Four days later, the Mahoning County Sheriff’s dive team searched the lake for clues, but they didn’t find anything useful.

Friends of Johnson told police he liked to fish but usually went to Summit Lake in Akron.

Piecing together the story has also been confusing for investigators. Johnson was from Akron. He has acquaintances in Portage County, and his body was found in Mahoning County.

A coroner looked at Johnson’s body and thinks at one point, he was hit by a boat. The coroner said Johnson also had injuries not related to that.

Akron City Police and the Portage County Sheriff’s Office are also involved in the investigation.