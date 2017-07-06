Giant Eagle looking into new Youngstown GetGo location

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – It’s possible that the people behind all the GetGo gas stations in the area may have their eyes on a piece of property on Youngstown’s north side.

We’ve learned Giant Eagle and the locally-based Tamarkin Company have filed for permits with the Ohio Division of Liquor Control on a site near the corner of Belmont Avenue and Gypsy Lane. It’s the Union Square Shopping Center, which is owned by the Cafaro Company.

Youngstown Director of Economic Development Sharon Woodberry said she wasn’t aware of the applications until after they had been filed.

“All projects don’t necessarily go through our office for assistance but as far as I’m aware, there has been no zoning permits or anything else applied for this facility,” she said. “At this time, we’re aware of it. It’s a little out of the order of things that we’re used to.”

Giant Eagle confirmed that it’s looking to obtain the permits but called the application a very early step in the development process and could not provide any timelines for any potential projects.

Giant Eagle has not had a property inside city limits since 2008 when its store on the west side closed.