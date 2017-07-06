Investigators search 4 locations, including Youngstown finance director’s home

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – The Auditor of State’s Office is searching four locations, including the home of Youngstown’s finance director.

Investigators are searching the Boardman homes of David Bozanich and Panzy Eldridge, Bozanich’s girlfriend, and the home and office of local attorney Stephen Garea.

Investigators will not say why they’re searching these areas, only saying it’s part of an ongoing investigation.

Recently, investigators in the auditor’s office served a search warrant at the home of Dominic Marchionda, CEO of NYO Property Group. Investigators won’t say whether the searches are related.

Agents with the Auditor’s Office are being assisted by Mahoning County Sheriff’s Office, Bureau of Criminal Investigation and agents with Ohio Attorney General’s Office.

WYTV is at the scene of one of the searches and is working to get more information from investigators. Check back here for updates.