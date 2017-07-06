Nelson leads Scrappers past Black Bears

NILES, Ohio (WYTV) – The Scrappers topped West Virginia 4-1 Wednesday night at Eastwood Field.

Ulysses Cantu launched a two-run home run in the win.

Hosea Nelson finished the night 2-3 with an RBI. He scored the go-ahead run on a wild pitch in the fifth inning, giving the Scrappers the lead for good.

Zach Plesac struck out four batter in four shutout innings of work on the mound.

Eli Morgan notched the win with a scoreless inning in relief for Mahoning Valley. Nicholas Economos suffered the loss for the Black Bears.</span>

Kyle Nelson recorded his first save of the season.

Mahoning Valley improves to 10-6. West Virginia drops to 10-6.

The series concludes Thursday at 7PM at Eastwood Field.