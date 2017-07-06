Nugget of Knowledge: Wimbledon Dress Code

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) –

Watch any match at Wimbeldon and you’ll see every player wearing white.

Every player…no exception.

The rule comes from the 1800s, when women played tennis at social gatherings.

No one liked to see sweaty patches on colored clothing…very inappropriate, so they started wearing white to avoid embarrassment.

The All England Club, which hosts Wimbledon, was founded in 1868 and is a stickler for tradition.

The all white rule stays…the guidelines also say white does not include off-white or cream and that any colored trim can be no wider than one centimeter…and underwear has to be white.

In 2013, former Wimbledon champion Roger Federer was told he could not wear his training shoes because the soles were orange.

In 2002, Anna Kournikova was forced to replace her black shorts with a pair of white ones she borrowed from her coach.

And Andre Agassi refused to play at Wimbledon early in his career because the club said no to his denim shorts and colorful tops.

There is one change: players must still bow or curtsey to the Royal Box on the Centre Court….but only if the Queen or Prince of Wales is there.

