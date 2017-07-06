St. Vincent de Paul Society asks for donations to reopen kitchen



YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – The St. Vincent de Paul kitchen in Youngstown is still closed but the organization is hoping to reopen it soon.

Executive Director Jessica Robinson said three companies have been asked to prepare bids on the project to repair the society’s old building. Serious problems, including rotting wood and floor joists and a collapsed roof, forced it to close.

Robinson said they will need help to get the building back up and running again.

“We definitely need those monetary donations. Our society has a bit of savings but that doesn’t get us as far as what these issues are going to bring to us.”

For now, St. Vincent de Paul is not providing a meal service. Clients at the hall are being served by other organizations and churches in the downtown area.