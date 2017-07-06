Youngstown City Schools CEO gives update on district’s progress

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Youngstown City Schools CEO Krish Mohip highlighted improvements in the district on Thursday, about one year into his leadership.

Mohip said in-school suspension was reduced by 33 percent and out-of-school suspension was reduced by 55 percent.

Preschool enrollment increased by over 30 percent in the past year.

The after school program had 1,500 students involved.

Mohip said he knows there were fears and concerns about the Youngstown Plan, but he hopes people understand his intentions now.

“I’m not here to bring charters. I’m not here to fire everybody. I’m here to reinvest in our teachers. Reinvest in our leadership. Build something that is sustainable and is going to continually improve for decades to come,” he said.

New principals were brought to the schools in to fill gaps in leadership, and Mohip said that will lead changes to schools through the district’s realignment program.