Kidnapping suspect from Indiana arrested in Niles

NILES, Ohio (WYTV) – An Indianapolis, Indiana man was arrested in Niles on Wednesday during an investigation into an alleged kidnapping and assault.

According to a Niles Police report, Mansfield police were looking for the suspect, 34-year-old Victor Brown. He was accused of abducting and beating his girlfriend in Indianapolis and taking her to Mansfield, where she managed to escape.

Police here were tipped off that Brown would be making a delivery to the Dollar General store on US 422.

Brown was spotted walking out of the store to his tractor-trailer, and he was arrested and taken to Trumbull County Jail.

According to the Mansfield News Journal, Brown was making deliveries for the Indianapolis Fruit Company at the time of the crime. The woman, who said Brown punched and choked her, escaped when Brown made a delivery and she ran to a nearby apartment to call for help, the Mansfield News Journal reported.