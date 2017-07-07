Michael Bolton to perform at Stambaugh Auditorium in Youngstown

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Singer Michael Bolton will be coming to Stambaugh Auditorium in December to perform Christmas classics and his popular hits.

The concert will be at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, December 7, according to Sunrise Entertainment and Stambaugh Auditorium.

Bolton is a multiple Grammy Award-winning singer and songwriter who has sold more than 65 million records globally and continues to tour the world. With nine #1 singles, Bolton has seen nine studio albums rank in the Top Ten, including his 28th CD, “Songs of Cinema,” a tribute to beloved songs from the world’s most iconic films.

Tickets for the Youngstown concert range in price from $35 to $60 (plus applicable fees).

Pre-sale tickets will be available exclusively at River Rock at the Amp in Warren on Saturday, July 8 under the orange Sunrise Entertainment tent on the lower level of the Amphitheatre. More information is available on River Rock at the Amp’s website.

All tickets will go on sale Friday, July 14 at 10 a.m., through the Florence and Ward Beecher Box Office at Stambaugh Auditorium.

For tickets, call 330-259-0555, go to stambaughauditorium.com, or visit the Florence and Ward Beecher Box Office at Stambaugh Auditorium in person. The box office is open Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.