Nugget of Knowledge: Billions of burgers sold at McDonald’s

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – The sign at McDonald’s reads: “Over 99 Billion Sold.”

Is that accurate? Is the company still tracking the number of hamburgers it sells?

“99 billion” is the number the company uses now and has used since April 1994, when it stopped updating the number.

But, is it still doing it privately? McDonald’s won’t say.

Ray Kroc started McDonald’s as a burger franchise and by 1958, McDonald’s had sold its 100 millionth hamburger.

Several years ago, the Wall Street Journal reported that McDonald’s might be closing in on selling its 300 billionth burger — that may be a bit high.

In 2010, a McDonald’s training manual noted that the restaurant was selling more than 75 hamburgers per second, around the clock.

75 hamburgers per second is 2 billion, 365 million a year.

It’s been 23 years since 1994, and if those burger sales held true all that time, McDonalds would have sold nearly 55 billion more burgers since then.

55 billion and 99 billion equals 154 billion burgers.

