OVI checkpoints scheduled in Austintown Friday night

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – The Mahoning County OVI Task Force, in conjunction with the Ohio State Highway Patrol, is holding two checkpoints in Austintown Friday night into Saturday morning.

The first will be on Route 46 near the Austintown Racino from 10 p.m. to midnight.

The second will be on Mahoning Avenue near Kmart from 1 to 3 a.m.

In addition to the checkpoints, saturation patrols will also be out throughout the weekend.

The checkpoints, funded by federal grants, is planned to deter and intercept impaired drivers and combat alcohol-related crashes.