Poland Little League Softball eyes state titles

POLAND, Ohio (WYTV) – A pair of local Little League Softball Teams have their sights on winning a state title.

The Poland 10-and-under and 12-and-under teams will be competing at the state tournament in Clyde, Ohio this weekend.

Both teams will play games on Saturday and Sunday. If they win, the championships will be held next week.

Win or lose, the season comes to a close for the 10-year olds at state. Meanwhile, a state title for the 12-year olds, earns them a trip to Regionals in Indianapolis.