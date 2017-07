NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (WYTV) – Police are trying to determine who cut the locks to a Schwan’s delivery truck, stealing frozen food.

The theft was discovered by an employee early Friday morning at the Cortland business on State Route 5.

Police said similar thefts occurred last year at Schwan’s. No other trucks appeared to have been tampered with.

Schwan’s is a food-delivery service, offering a variety of frozen meals, according to the company’s website.

No arrests have been made yet.