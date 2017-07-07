Republican candidate for Ohio governor says state needs improvement

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – One of the four Republican candidates for Ohio governor stopped by the WYTV newsroom to talk about his platform on Friday.

Jim Renacci is a four-term Congressman from the Wadsworth area — west of Akron. He’s a businessman who made money selling Chevys and Harleys, along with building and operating nursing homes.

He said Ohio is not as well off now as his opponents will lead you to believe.

“We can’t import 47 percent of the dollars from the federal government and be happy,” he said. “We can’t import 15 percent of our electricity from other states and be happy, and we can’t be number-one in the country in opioid overdose addiction and be happy.”

Renacci lived in Youngstown for a few years in the early 80s, working as a CPA downtown. He also had an interest in Arena Football and had meetings here when the Mahoning Valley Thunder were around.

He’s running against Attorney General Mike DeWine, Secretary of State Jon Husted and Lt. Governor Mary Taylor.