Small Ships Revue rescheduled for August 4

SHARON, Pa. (WYTV) – Quaker Steak and Lube’s Small Ships Revue has been rescheduled.

The event was originally scheduled for June 23, but it was canceled due to severe weather.

The new event will be Friday, August 4.

Quaker Steak and Lube in Sharon posted on its Facebook page that registration for the event will be at 5 p.m., and the parade and launch begin at 6 p.m. Awards will be given out at the Sugar Shack, following the parade.

At 8 p.m., Guys Without Ties will perform under the Big Top Tent, followed by a fireworks show at 9:30 p.m.

The Small Ships Revue returned to downtown Sharon last year after a two-year hiatus. There are some changes from the original event, however, including stricter drinking regulations and traffic restrictions.