WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – A Warren man is facing a sex charge, accused of crimes against a 15-year-old girl.

Tamel Hall, 26, is in the Trumbull County Jail. He’s charged with sexual imposition.

He was arrested on Thursday and pleaded not guilty to the charges. A police report lists no other details about the charges against him.

Bond was set at $15,000, and Hall was ordered to have no contact with the alleged victim.

Hall is set to appear in court again at 10:15 a.m. Thursday.