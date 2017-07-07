Wires pulled down in Liberty Township

LIBERTY, Ohio (WYTV) – Investigators believe a semi truck pulled wires down in Liberty.

Crews were called out to Colonial and Green Acres Drive just after 1 p.m. Friday. They found the wires down but no vehicle in the area.

Police believe a truck may have clipped the lines and pulled them down without realizing it.

According to First Energy, there are about 1,100 power outages in the area — affecting customers in Liberty and Girard.

Ohio Edison was called out to repair the lines.

WYTV is working to get more information from investigators. Check back here for updates, or watch 33 WYTV News, starting at 6 p.m.