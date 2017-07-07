YSU Summer Festival of the Arts anchor event for busy downtown weekend

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – The 19th annual Summer Festival of the Arts kicks off Friday as the central event for a weekend full of fun activities in downtown Youngstown.

The festival runs through Sunday at and around Youngstown State University.

This year’s event will feature 80 artists from all over the country, including musical performances, dances, hand-crafted artwork, various food vendors and activities for kids.

Organizer Lori Factor said the event is a weekend where the whole family can experience fun and culture.

“Come with an open mind to see new artwork and be prepared to get here and not want to leave because there are so many things,” Factor said.

The Summer Festival of the Arts runs Saturday, July 8 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday, July 9 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is free.

Other downtown events this weekend include:

St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church Summerfest

220 N. Walnut Street

Admission: free

Thursday: 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.; Friday & Saturday: 11 a.m. – 10 p.m.; Sunday: noon – 6 p.m.

Take-out lunch service is available Thursday & Friday from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

All AmeriCon 2017 Comic Convention

Covelli Centre

Admission: $10 — tickets available at the Covelli Centre box office each day

Saturday & Sunday

Fabulous Flashbacks concert

Central Square in Downtown Youngstown

Admission: $10 — tickets available at the Covelli Centre box office, Covelli Centre website or at the gate

Friday: 7:30 p.m.

Youngstown Wine and Jazz, featuring Alex Bugnon

Central Square in Downtown Youngstown

Admission: $10 — tickets available at the Covelli Centre box office, Covelli Centre website or at the gate

Saturday: 7:30 p.m.

2DE Gospel Fest, featuring Israel Houghton and New Breed

Central Square in Downtown Youngstown

Admission: $20 — tickets available on 2Deep’s website or at the gate

Sunday: 3 p.m.

Due to construction, Wick Ave. is closed. Parking for the Festival of the Arts can be found in any of the surface lots on Fifth Ave., across from Stambaugh Stadium (GPS address: 333 Grant St., Youngstown, OH 44502) or the Wick Ave. parking deck, accessible from the back entrance (GPS address: 100 Wade St.., Youngstown, OH 44502.)