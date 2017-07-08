2 afternoon motorcycle crashes adds to list of recent accidents

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Three people were injured in two motorcycle accidents Saturday afternoon. This comes after several motorcycle crashes this week, including two that were deadly.

One crash Saturday happened in Warren around 3 p.m.

Trumbull 911 and Ohio State Patrol said a man crashed his bike on East Market Street. He suffered minor injuries.

The other happened in Newton Falls around 4 p.m. and it involved a car and a motorcycle. Officers say that two people were hurt and taken to Trumbull Memorial Hospital. OSP is investigating the crash.

Here are this week’s previous motorcycle accidents:

State Highway Patrol says sharing the road safely is everyone’s responsibility. They say being vigilant, watching blind spots and maintaining a following distance can help keep all drivers safe.

“As a courtesy, you should be doing that to anyone you’re following — but especially motorcycles,” said Sgt. Jason Bonar of OSP Canfield. “Because if something happens where they have to take evasive action on a limb — given people’s perception and reaction time — that motorcycle’s going to stop significantly faster than them. And if they’re following too close, that could be catastrophic.”