Sports historian attempts to get Niles man in National Baseball Hall of Fame

NILES, Ohio (WYTV) – Harry Stevens, an Englishman who moved to Niles in the late 1800’s, is credited with creating the baseball scorecard, the hot dog and the drinking straw.

Nick Spano, a sports historian, said he speaks to historical societies about Stevens’ impact. He said he nominated Stevens twice for Major League Baseball’s Lifetime Achievement award, which lands the winner in Cooperstown, but he’s never won.

Niles celebrates Harry Stevens Day at the beginning of July, but Spano said he deserves a place in the National Baseball Hall of Fame.

“He keeps getting snubbed,” Spano said. “You know it’s over 100 years old, so the longer it goes on, the less likely he’s going to get in.”