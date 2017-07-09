Crews act quickly to put out fire at IHOP in Boardman



Video sent to WYTV by Thomas Batten

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – The IHOP breakfast restaurant on Boardman Poland Road caught fire Sunday evening.

Crews were called to the scene at 7:53 p.m. and put out the fire in about one hour.

Officials say the fire was started by a cigarette butt in mulch outside of the building.

“It appears that a cigarette butt in the mulch caught the mulch on fire and it ran up the exterior of the wall in the front,” Boardman Fire Chief Mark Pitzer said. “We were able to prevent it from expanding throughout the building.”

Pitzer said there were no injuries and everyone exited the building safely.

Police closed parts of Boardman Poland Road while putting out the fire, but they have been reopened.