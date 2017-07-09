Cycling Injury Prevention workshop offered in Canfield

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Need some motivation to hit the bike trails? A local duo will get you started and show you how to avoid getting hurt.

Cyclist Amy Pagac and physical therapist Marybeth Romeo have teamed up to offer a workshop on injury prevention for cyclists.

During the workshop, Romeo will teach new and avid cyclists about what may cause pain while cycling and how to manage it.

She will also demonstrate warm-ups and post-ride stretches that can prevent injury in the first place.

“If you can do it without pain, you can do it with more efficiently,” Romeo said.

Pagac started cycling four years ago, and her passion for it inspired her to get involved with the Liv Ambassador program, a nationwide female cyclist community.

“Just to show [people] how fun it is, and to encourage them to get on a bike and to overcome some fears the have,” Pagac said.

The free workshop will be open to all skill levels and takes place on Tuesday at 7 p.m. It will be held at the Center for Physical Health in Canfield.

They are hoping to encourage people of all skill levels to give it a try.

“It’s awesome. It’s a lot of fun, it’s a great way to exercise, it’s a great way to actually get to see your community in a great perspective,” Romeo said.

Romeo is asking people to RSVP to her office before Tuesday. For more information, call 330-286-3850.