Overdose leads Niles police to find child living in shocking conditions

NILES, Ohio (WYTV) – A drug overdose call to a Niles home Sunday lead police to finding a child living in horrible conditions. The child is now in the care of other family members and the mother is in the ER.

Niles Police Captain John Marshall says the home on Fenton Street was the worst he’s seen in 24 years.

Police say 32-year-old India Thornhill overdosed in the house. EMS and ambulance were called to help.

When police were getting information, they were told she had a nine-year-old child living there. That’s when they entered the house and found the shocking conditions inside.

“It was almost impossible to walk through the house because there was so much furniture, garbage and clothing piled up everywhere in the house,” Marshall said. “It was almost impossible to try to walk to try to get access to where the nine-year-old was asleep.”

Children’s services is still investigating to determine the future for the child. The city’s health department also has to check it out to decide if anyone will be able to live there again.

WYTV has received body camera footage of inside the house. Reporter Molly Reed will have an updated story with more details and video tonight at 11.