WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – Police responded to an early morning call regarding a shooting at a house in Warren.

Around 5:30 a.m. Monday, a call was received about a man in the front yard of a house on Burton Street SE, asking for help because he appeared to be shot.

EMTs and detectives were called to the scene.

The coroner took the body to the morgue around 7:02 a.m.