Austintown Police: Suspect chased couple in car through Sheetz parking lot

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – A Warren man was arrested Sunday night after he was accused of chasing a vehicle into the parking lot of Sheetz.

Bryan Calai, 35, is charged with felonious assault and OVI.

A Vienna man told police that he was leaving Buffalo Wild Wings with a friend of Calai’s when Calai showed up, yelling obscenities at them. The woman said Calai was upset after seeing her with the man, according to a police report.

The alleged victim told police that they left but Calai followed them, driving at a high speed to a traffic light, where he got out of the vehicle and yelled at them. He said Calai was driving recklessly, pulling in front of them and stopping suddenly at times.

This led to the parking lot of Sheetz on Mahoning Avenue, where the victim reported that Calai then followed them around the parking lot.

Police questioned Calai, who was walking out of Sheetz with a beer he bought. He told an officer, “I am drunk. I just went inside to buy another beer,” according to the report.

Calai denied chasing the couple, saying his brother-in-law had been driving and chasing the vehicle. He said he went to Buffalo Wild Wings to eat and not to confront the couple.

Police said, however, that surveillance video at Sheetz showed Calai driving the vehicle and chasing the couple in the parking lot and on the roadway.

He’s scheduled to appear in court on the charges at 1 p.m. Monday.