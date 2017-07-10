Niles man charged with hitting neighbor with crutch

NILES, Ohio (WYTV) – A Niles man was arrested over the weekend for charges related to the attack on his neighbor in May.

Eddie Gore, 30, was arrested on a warrant during a traffic stop in Niles. He was booked into the Trumbull County Jail on Saturday.

Gore faced a felonious assault charge after his 50-year-old neighbor reported that he hit her in the head with a crutch on May 31. The woman was bleeding from her head when police arrived, according to a police report.

Gore is in the Trumbull County Jail waiting for a hearing on the charge.