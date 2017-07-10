Nugget of Knowledge: Fact or Fiction?

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Time for Fact or Fiction! Take the quiz first, then check your answers below.
Questions
- Tornadoes occur in Argentina more than in any other country on Earth — as many as 1,200 touch the ground each year.
- There are no active volcanoes in Australia.
- In remote parts of modern day India, people are still executed on suspicion of being a witch.
- A Formula One race car driver can actually experience a greater g-force than an astronaut during a launch.
- Americans usually eat healthy food early in the day and unhealthy food later in the day.
- The word “selfie” became an official Scrabble word almost as soon as it was coined in 2002.
- The blisters and rash from poison ivy or poison oak do not spread and are not contagious.
- Those popular fitness trackers you wear on your wrist can also pick up on a pregnancy.
Answers
- Tornadoes occur in Argentina more than in any other country on Earth — as many as 1,200 touch the ground each year. FICTION
- More occur in the USA than anywhere else on Earth.
- There are no active volcanoes in Australia. FACT
- In remote parts of modern day India, people are still executed on suspicion of being a witch. FACT
- A Formula One race car driver can actually experience a greater g-force than an astronaut during a launch. FACT
- Americans usually eat healthy food early in the day and unhealthy food later in the day. FACT
- The word “selfie” became an official Scrabble word almost as soon as it was coined in 2002. FICTION
- It didn’t become an official word until 2014.
- The blisters and rash from poison ivy or poison oak do not spread and are not contagious. FACT
- Those popular fitness trackers you wear on your wrist can also pick up on a pregnancy. FACT
