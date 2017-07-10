Nugget of Knowledge: Fact or Fiction?

Related Coverage Nugget of Knowledge: Wimbledon dress code

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Time for Fact or Fiction! Take the quiz first, then check your answers below.

Questions

Tornadoes occur in Argentina more than in any other country on Earth — as many as 1,200 touch the ground each year. There are no active volcanoes in Australia. In remote parts of modern day India, people are still executed on suspicion of being a witch. A Formula One race car driver can actually experience a greater g-force than an astronaut during a launch. Americans usually eat healthy food early in the day and unhealthy food later in the day. The word “selfie” became an official Scrabble word almost as soon as it was coined in 2002. The blisters and rash from poison ivy or poison oak do not spread and are not contagious. Those popular fitness trackers you wear on your wrist can also pick up on a pregnancy.

Answers

Tornadoes occur in Argentina more than in any other country on Earth — as many as 1,200 touch the ground each year. FICTION More occur in the USA than anywhere else on Earth. There are no active volcanoes in Australia. FACT In remote parts of modern day India, people are still executed on suspicion of being a witch. FACT A Formula One race car driver can actually experience a greater g-force than an astronaut during a launch. FACT Americans usually eat healthy food early in the day and unhealthy food later in the day. FACT The word “selfie” became an official Scrabble word almost as soon as it was coined in 2002. FICTION It didn’t become an official word until 2014. The blisters and rash from poison ivy or poison oak do not spread and are not contagious. FACT Those popular fitness trackers you wear on your wrist can also pick up on a pregnancy. FACT

