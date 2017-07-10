Police investigate another early-morning shooting in Warren

WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – A man was shot in the second shooting in Warren on Monday morning.

Just after midnight, officers were called out to the 2000 block of Jefferson Street SW for shots that were fired. A man, identified as Carlos Jones, was shot in the hand and leg and was also bleeding from his chin, according to a police report.

Jones said he didn’t know who shot him or why. He couldn’t provide a description of the shooters but said a group of men came up to him in the front yard and started shooting.

A woman told police that there was a party at the house where the shooting occurred.

She said a gold-colored car and an SUV pulled up to the house and people began arguing with Jones, saying he owed them something. One of the men then shot at him.

Officers found eight shell casings in front of the home. They were collected as evidence.

During their investigation, police stopped a vehicle matching the description given by witnesses. A woman was arrested on a warrant, but a report did not list whether other charges were filed.

Around 5:30 a.m. Monday, another man was shot and killed in front of a house on Burton Street SE, but it is unknown whether the shootings are related.