Survey says drivers in Ohio, Pa. among worst in U.S.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – A new survey ranking the most courteous drivers across the country says Pennsylvania and Ohio have some of the worst.

Kars4Kids did the survey as part of its campaign to promote better habits behind the wheel.

“The drivers in Ohio are better than the ones in Pennsylvania,” Carl Piza said.

His is just one opinion but according to the Kars4Kids survey released Monday, he’s right.

The Buckeye State earned the 35th spot and a C- grade, with a note saying, “In Ohio, drivers are most likely to wave someone in who is trying to merge. Yet, they are second most likely to slow down when being tailgated.”

As for the Keystone State, it claimed the 42nd spot and a D rating. The survey says Pennsylvania treats slow drivers nicely. However, if you come to a backed up exit, watch out! These drivers are likely to cut in whenever they get a chance.

“Pennsylvanians, they just don’t care. They just want to get to where they’re going and they don’t care who’s in the way. Ohio, I think they’re pretty safer,” Gerrold Kimbrough said.

Overall, Idaho ranked Number 1 on the list for nicest drivers while New York came in dead last.

“Around here, it really isn’t all that bad but it’s bad, especially with the accidents and stuff,” Curtis Mann said. “But New York drivers are worse than PA and Ohio drivers.”

You can take the survey online and find out just how courteous of a driver you are.