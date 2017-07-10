Trial begins for local doctor charged in fatal Berlin boating crash

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – It’s been more than two years since a deadly boat crash on the Berlin Reservoir. Monday afternoon, a physician from Poland is set to go on trial for causing it.

Monday morning, Joseph Yurich formally signed papers waiving his right to have a jury hear his case. It will now be heard by Judge Jack Durkin.

Yurich is charged with aggravated vehicular homicide and assault, as well as operating a watercraft under the influence.

Back in May 2015, investigators say Yurich crashed his boat into another — near the causeway on Route 224 — killing Neal Cuppett of Akron and injuring his fishing partner, Bruce Lindamood, who’s also from the Akron area. Police say he then left the scene.

Sheriff’s deputies in Portage County caught up with Yurich a couple hours later at his home in Deerfield.

Prosecutors say they expect to spend most of this week calling witnesses. The case could last into next week.

If Yurich is convicted, he’ll face mandatory prison time.

Coming up this afternoon, lawyers from both sides are expected to make their opening statements. Cuppett’s widow and Lindamood are also expected to speak.

the trial resumes at 1 p.m. after the state reviews the case.