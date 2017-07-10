Youngstown man identified as driver killed in motorcycle crash

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Mahoning County Coroner’s Office identified the motorcycle driver killed in an accident Wednesday night as 28-year-old Leon Jamal Hobbs.

Hobbs, of Youngstown, died of multiple blunt force injuries, according to the coroner’s report.

Police said his 2006 Suzuki motorcycle crashed on the Himrod Avenue Expressway eastbound underneath the Oak Street Bridge just before 10 p.m.

The accident closed the eastbound lanes of the Himrod Avenue Expressway for a couple of hours Wednesday night.

Youngstown traffic investigators were going over the scene today. Police haven’t yet said what caused the crash.

Leon Jamal Hobbs Obituary