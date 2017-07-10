Youngstown police arrest 2 suspects in connection with man’s murder

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Two men are in custody Monday in connection with the death of a man whose body was found Sunday morning.

Police say the victim is a 52-year-old man who lived in the Bennington Avenue home where he was found. The Mahoning County Coroner’s Office is still working to identify him, however, and haven’t been able to locate family yet.

According to a police report, the man’s friend found him in the kitchen, and two .22 rounds were in front of his face. A cause of death hasn’t been released.

Twenty-year-old Alex New and 19-year-old Johnnathen Figueroa have been arrested as part of the investigation, but they haven’t been officially charged. Charges are expected this afternoon.

Youngstown Police Lieutenant Doug Bobvnyik said an investigation determined that the victim was killed late Thursday night. He said the victim knew the suspects.

An investigation tracking a stolen gun identified the men as suspects, he said.

Bobvnyik said it is believed that the man was killed during a failed burglary attempt.