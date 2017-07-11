Gymboree closing 350 stores, 17 in Ohio

SAN FRANCISCO (WCMH) – Gymboree announced Tuesday the closure of 350 retail stores, including 17 in Ohio and one in the Southern Park Mall.
The announcement comes as part of the company’s bankruptcy restructuring.
“Today’s announcement represents the next step in the Company’s court-supervised financial restructuring as we work to more strongly position the business for long-term growth and success,” said Daniel Griesemer, President and CEO of Gymboree.
The company will close 11, Ohio Gymboree stores, five Crazy 8 stores and one Janie and Jack store.
The closing sales at affected stores are scheduled to begin on Tuesday, July 18.
Stores closing in Ohio:
Gymboree:
- Tri County Mall
11700 Princeton Pike,
#B-209
Cincinnati, OH
- Dayton Mall
2700 Miamisberg Centerville Rd,
#336
Dayton, OH
- River Valley Mall
1635 River Valley Mall,
#313
Lancaster, OH
- Legacy Village
24681 Cedar Road
Lyndhurst, OH
- Richland Mall
2176 Richland Mall,
C4 & C4A
Mansfield, OH
- Great Lakes Mall
7850 Mentor Ave,
#290
Mentor, OH
- Great Northern Mall
806 Great Northern Mall
North Olmsted, OH
- Shops on Lane Ave
1623 W. Lane Ave
Upper Arlington, OH
- Southern Park Mall
7401 Market St,
#709
Youngstown, OH
- Colony Square Mall
3575 Maple Ave,
#506
Zanesville, OH
- Tanger Outlets – Jeffersonville
8305 Factory Shops Blvd.
Jeffersonville, OH
Janie and Jack
- Easton Town Center
4039 The Strand East
Columbus, OH
Crazy 8
- Great Northern Mall
4954 Great Northern Mall
North Olmsted, OH
- SouthPark Mall
252 Southpark Center
Strongville, OH
- Eastgate Mall4601 Eastgate Blvd.,
Suite #645
Cincinnati, OH
- Bridgewater Falls
3373 Princeton Road,
Suite #133
Hamilton, OH
- Lima Mall
2400 Elida Road,
Room #434
Lima, OH
Tap here for a full list of stores closing nationwide.
.