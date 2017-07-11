Gymboree closing 350 stores, 17 in Ohio

SAN FRANCISCO (WCMH) – Gymboree announced Tuesday the closure of 350 retail stores, including 17 in Ohio and one in the Southern Park Mall.

The announcement comes as part of the company’s bankruptcy restructuring.

“Today’s announcement represents the next step in the Company’s court-supervised financial restructuring as we work to more strongly position the business for long-term growth and success,” said Daniel Griesemer, President and CEO of Gymboree.

The company will close 11, Ohio Gymboree stores, five Crazy 8 stores and one Janie and Jack store.

The closing sales at affected stores are scheduled to begin on Tuesday, July 18.

Stores closing in Ohio:

Gymboree:

Tri County Mall

11700 Princeton Pike,

#B-209

Cincinnati, OH

2700 Miamisberg Centerville Rd,

#336

Dayton, OH

1635 River Valley Mall,

#313

Lancaster, OH

24681 Cedar Road

Lyndhurst, OH

2176 Richland Mall,

C4 & C4A

Mansfield, OH

7850 Mentor Ave,

#290

Mentor, OH

806 Great Northern Mall

North Olmsted, OH

1623 W. Lane Ave

Upper Arlington, OH

7401 Market St,

#709

Youngstown, OH

3575 Maple Ave,

#506

Zanesville, OH

8305 Factory Shops Blvd.

Jeffersonville, OH

Janie and Jack

Easton Town Center

4039 The Strand East

Columbus, OH

Crazy 8

Great Northern Mall

4954 Great Northern Mall

North Olmsted, OH

252 Southpark Center

Strongville, OH

Suite #645

Cincinnati, OH

3373 Princeton Road,

Suite #133

Hamilton, OH

2400 Elida Road,

Room #434

Lima, OH

Tap here for a full list of stores closing nationwide.