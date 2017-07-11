Gymboree closing 350 stores, 17 in Ohio

The store inside the Southern Park Mall is one that is closing

Gymboree announced Tuesday the closure of 350 retail stores, including 17 in Ohio.
Gymboree store (Courtesy Gymboree website)

SAN FRANCISCO (WCMH) – Gymboree announced Tuesday the closure of 350 retail stores, including 17 in Ohio and one in the Southern Park Mall.

The announcement comes as part of the company’s bankruptcy restructuring.

“Today’s announcement represents the next step in the Company’s court-supervised financial restructuring as we work to more strongly position the business for long-term growth and success,” said Daniel Griesemer, President and CEO of Gymboree.

The company will close 11, Ohio Gymboree stores, five Crazy 8 stores and one Janie and Jack store.

The closing sales at affected stores are scheduled to begin on Tuesday, July 18.

Stores closing in Ohio:

Gymboree:

  • Tri County Mall
    11700 Princeton Pike,
    #B-209
    Cincinnati, OH
  • Dayton Mall
    2700 Miamisberg Centerville Rd,
    #336
    Dayton, OH
  • River Valley Mall
    1635 River Valley Mall,
    #313
    Lancaster, OH
  • Legacy Village
    24681 Cedar Road
    Lyndhurst, OH
  • Richland Mall
    2176 Richland Mall,
    C4 & C4A
    Mansfield, OH
  • Great Lakes Mall
    7850 Mentor Ave,
    #290
    Mentor, OH
  • Great Northern Mall
    806 Great Northern Mall
    North Olmsted, OH
  • Shops on Lane Ave
    1623 W. Lane Ave
    Upper Arlington, OH
  • Southern Park Mall
    7401 Market St,
    #709
    Youngstown, OH
  • Colony Square Mall
    3575 Maple Ave,
    #506
    Zanesville, OH
  • Tanger Outlets – Jeffersonville
    8305 Factory Shops Blvd.
    Jeffersonville, OH

Janie and Jack

  • Easton Town Center
    4039 The Strand East
    Columbus, OH

Crazy 8

  • Great Northern Mall
    4954 Great Northern Mall
    North Olmsted, OH
  • SouthPark Mall
    252 Southpark Center
    Strongville, OH
  • Eastgate Mall4601 Eastgate Blvd.,
    Suite #645
    Cincinnati, OH
  • Bridgewater Falls
    3373 Princeton Road,
    Suite #133
    Hamilton, OH
  • Lima Mall
    2400 Elida Road,
    Room #434
    Lima, OH

Tap here for a full list of stores closing nationwide.

