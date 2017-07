BOARDMAN, Ohio (WYTV) – Boardman’s dispatch non-emergency phone lines are not working.

Dispatchers say 911 is working.

Non-emergency callers should call 330-610-2082 or 234-855-6176 until the issue is fixed.

The problem affects HazMat as well as the Poland Village, Poland Township, New Middletown, Coitsville, Washingtonville, Beloit, Green, Goshen, Lowellville and Mill Creek Park police departments.