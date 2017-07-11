Nugget of Knowledge: Sandcastle Secret

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – What’s the best way to build something out of sand?

If you’ve ever played on the beach, you know that dry sand does little….maybe you can make cone shaped heap….and wet sand just slumps.

What’s the perfect water content?

Last year, researchers at the University of Amsterdam showed that this is around just one per cent….that’s all.

That’s enough to have water molecules rest between the sand grains…the grains are sort of glued together by capillary attraction.

The university team found that with one percent water, it could build a vertical column of sand that was eight feet tall and only 15 inches in diameter before it collapsed.

So, the best way to build a sandcastle or whatever you want to fashion is to add just a dash of water to your sand mix.

Did you miss an episode of Daybreak or want to re-visit a previous ‘Nugget’? View previous ‘Nugget of Knowledge’ entries on WYTV.com.

If you have an idea for a ‘Nugget of Knowledge,’ send your idea in an email to Len.Rome@wytv.com