Police arrest suspect in Boardman theft spree

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WYTV) – An East Palestine man was arrested in Boardman on Friday, charged with several thefts from stores throughout the township.

Police were called to Office Max around 4:45 p.m. Friday after 30-year-old Brett Young was spotted heading into the store.

According to a police report, Young had eight warrants for theft charges and one warrant for a robbery charge.

He was listed as the suspect in the thefts of headphones from Walmart on June 22, televisions from Target on June 25 and July 4, a window air conditioning unit from Ollie’s on July 2 and packs of shirts from Family Dollar on June 27 and July 5.

The thefts all occurred in Boardman.

On July 4, police said Young also stole a hedge trimmer from Home Depot, pushing a cashier who asked to see his receipt. The cashier fell to the ground but was not injured, according to a police report.

Friday, police also arrested Young’s girlfriend, 35-year-old Cedrina Toley, who was driving a vehicle that matched the description of one involved in a theft of a television at Walmart earlier that day.

Police said a can of Milwaukee’s Best Beer, half of a bottle of Wild Irish Rose and a crack pipe were in the vehicle.

Toley was charged with open container, driving without a license and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Young is scheduled to appear in court at 8:30 a.m. July 18. In the meantime, he’s being held in the Mahoning County Jail.