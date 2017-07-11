Police: Youngstown woman burned by boyfriend with hot iron

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Police say a Youngstown woman was hospitalized after her boyfriend struck her with a hot iron during a fight around 3:30 p.m. Sunday.

The woman and Tonnie Badie Jr. were arguing and the fight escalated when Badie threw an unidentified object at her, according to the police report. They began hitting each other until a hot iron was knocked to the floor.

The report said both of them grabbed for the hot iron. Badie got to it first, and struck the woman once in the stomach and once in the left arm, resulting in second-degree burns.

The incident happened at Badie brother’s house, but the brother wasn’t home. The couple’s three children were present during the assault.

When the brother came home, he separated the victim and her boyfriend.

The woman didn’t realize she was burned until “after she calmed down” and was taken to the hospital by a family member, the report stated.

Badie faces a felonious assault charge.