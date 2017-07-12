Dr. Shayesteh: Science behind sleep & exercise



YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Everybody needs sleep and exercise, but did you know how much one affects the other?

Research shows that sleep deprivation devastates the body. It directly affects memory and cognitive capacity, increases blood pressure, chances of heart disease and stroke and leads to chronic fatigue, among other serious health consequences.

How much can exercise affect sleep? How much and when should you exercise?

Dr. Shayesteh joined 33 WYTV Daybreak to explain the science behind sleep and exercise.

