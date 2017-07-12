Financial records seized in investigation of Youngstown finance director, attorney

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – The Auditor of State released a list of items recovered during searches at the Youngstown finance director’s home and a local attorney’s home and office.

The Auditor of State’s Office searched Youngstown Finance Director David Bozanich’s house on Devonshire Street in Youngstown and his relative’s house on Walnut Street in Youngstown, along with local attorney Stephen Garea’s house and office on July 6.

Investigators wouldn’t say if the searches were connected to a search warrant that was carried out at NYO Property Group CEO Dominic Marchionda’s house in March.

READ: AUDITOR’S INVENTORY FROM SEARCHES

Among the items that were seized as evidence from the home where Bozanich lives were two iPads, four check registers, a Gateway computer and financial records.

At Garea’s house on Fawn Street in Canfield, the office took $66,700 and a few suits from the same closet, a Macbook Pro, an Ipad, a Surface Pro, tax records including from the years 2007 and 2016, various memory storage devices such as Passports and three thumb drives and a letter from CPA John Elias.

At Garea’s office on Starr Centre Drive in Canfield, Multiple thumb drives were taken along with a Lenova laptop, a Lenova Thinkpad, an HP Pavilion and a Dell Inspiron 5100. Tax returns from 2008 to 2015 and statements were also seized.

Files from the Flats at Wick and Wick Tower were recovered from the office. Both are properties owned by NYO Property.

Investigators would not say what led to the searches, only saying they’re part of an ongoing investigation.