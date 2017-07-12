Nugget of Knowledge: Breathalyzer Myths

Related Coverage Nugget of Knowledge: Sandcastle secret

Can you beat a breathalyzer test by sucking on a penny?

The theory is that holding a penny in your mouth or sucking it can produce a good reading by interfering with your mouth’s saliva composition….the zinc and copper of the penny is supposed to neutralize the alcohol.

No…it doesn’t work.

Other tricks included rapid exercise, eating food or drinking coffee, crunching a bunch of breath mints, taking short or fast breaths.

The old breathalyzers worked by measuring a chemical reaction based on alcohol….so that led to all these suggestions.

Breathalyzers today come with an infrared light that changes in intensity based on how much alcohol is in your mouth.

The breathalyzer’s light passes through your breath, which will change the the intensity of the light….the more alcohol, the more it changes….the drunker you are.

It’s complicated for a little machine, but it was re-invented because it’s hard, if not impossible, to fool.

