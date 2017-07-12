Police looking for Youngstown woman missing since February

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Authorities and family members are hoping someone can tell them where to find a woman missing from Youngstown’s west side.

Shannon Graves, 28, has not been seen since mid-February and has now been added to the Ohio Attorney General’s “missing persons” website.

Although a report filed with Youngstown Police says Graves has had addiction issues in the past, WKBN 27 First News was told she’s never been out of contact with her family for more than a few weeks at a time.

We’ve also learned that when she disappeared, she left behind her apartment, car, cell phone, and dog.

Anyone with information on Graves’ whereabouts should call the Youngstown Police Department at 330-747-7911.

